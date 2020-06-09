A 62-YEAR-OLD farmer and agricultural contractor from Cwmbran died after being hit by the bucket arm of a JCB driven by his son, an inquest hearing was told.
Gareth Thomas Griffiths, of Pant y Yrfa Farm, Henllys, Cwmbran, was working at the farm digging trenches and clearing ground when the incident happened, on Monday, April 20, this year.
At the opening of the inquest into his death, at Gwent Coroner's Court in Newport, coroner's officer Paul Richardson told Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders that Mr Griffiths was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he died the following day.
The cause of his death was given as spinal cord transection and hypoxic brain injury.
An inquiry by Gwent Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.
An HSE investigation of the incident is being carried out.
Ms Saunders said that as Mr Griffiths's death occurred while he was at work, a full inquest with a jury is required.
She adjourned the inquest until September 13, 2021.
