A 62-YEAR-OLD farmer and agricultural contractor from Cwmbran died after being hit by the bucket arm of a JCB driven by his son, an inquest hearing was told.

Gareth Thomas Griffiths, of Pant y Yrfa Farm, Henllys, Cwmbran, was working at the farm digging trenches and clearing ground when the incident happened, on Monday, April 20, this year.