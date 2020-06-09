TEN men have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a disused quarry in Draethen, near Caerphilly.
Gwent Police were called to the Draethen area on Saturday morning following a report of concern for the welfare of a woman.
It was reported the woman, aged 20, from Cardiff, had been sexually assaulted at Cwm Leyshon Quarry.
A police spokeswoman said the incident is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday, June 6.
The 10 arrested men are all from the Cardiff area and are aged between 25 and 29.
They have been released under investigation and police enquiries are ongoing.
