ONE more person has died in Gwent after contracting the coronavirus, Public Health Wales (PHW) has reported.

It brings the region's cumulative death toll to 268 and is the first reported death since Sunday, May 31.

For the first time since PHW began to publish localised data, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has recorded no new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days.

The negative results come from 354 testing episodes.

It now means the area has recorded no new cases in three of the last four days.

Five new cases were confirmed on Sunday, June 7, but there were no new cases on Saturday June 6, Monday June 8 or today.

Across Wales, nine more people have died after contracting the viurs and there are 42 new cases of the disease.

Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded the most new cases, with 11.

Elsewhere in Wales, every other local authority recorded under ten new cases.

It comes as people in Wales are now being advised by the Welsh Government to wear non-medical face masks on public transport and other places where social distancing is difficult.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething cautioned that this does not mean those with symptoms are safe to leave the house if they wear a mask.

If you have symptoms, you should self-isolate for seven days.

While the World Health Organisation has recommended a three-layer mask, he said Wales would not be making it mandatory to wear that specific type of mask.