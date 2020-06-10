THESE are the streets in Blaenau Gwent with the most crime reported so far this year.
Figures from Data.Police.UK reveal that St James Way is a hotspot for crime.
The data also reveals that the most reported crime in Blaenau Gwent as a whole was categorised as anti-social behaviour, with 1,019 such incidents.
Here are the top ten streets and roads with the most crime reported so far this year (January to April, 2020)
1. On or near St James Way
Total crimes reported: 29
Violence and sexual offences: 11
Anti-social behaviour: 8
Public order: 7
Other crime: 1
Other theft: 1
Vehicle crime: 1
2. On or near Barley Field Road
Total crimes reported: 27
Anti-social behaviour: 17
Public order: 4
Shoplifting: 3
Other theft: 2
Violence and sexual offences: 1
3. On or near Church Street
Total crimes reported: 27
Violence and sexual offences: 11
Anti-social behaviour: 7
Public order: 5
Other crime: 3
Burglary: 1
4. On or near Attlee Close
Total crimes reported: 23
Anti-social behaviour: 12
Violence and sexual offences: 3
Burglary: 2
Vehicle crime: 2
Criminal damage and arson: 1
Other crime: 1
Other theft: 1
Public order: 1
All the crimes reported in Blaenau Gwent this year ⬇️
5. On or near Bethcar Street
Total crimes reported: 22
Anti-social behaviour: 12
Shoplifting: 5
Public order: 2
Violence and sexual offences: 2
Vehicle crime: 1
6. On or near King Street
Total crimes reported: 22
Violence and sexual offences: 6
Anti-social behaviour: 5
Burglary: 3
Shoplifting: 3
Other crime: 2
Public order: 2
Vehicle crime: 1
7. On or near United Way
Total crimes reported: 21
Anti-social behaviour: 12
Burglary: 5
Violence and sexual offences: 3
Criminal damage and arson: 1
8. On or near East Pen-Twyn
Total crimes reported: 19
Anti-social behaviour: 12
Public order: 3
Burglary: 2
Criminal damage and arson: 1
Other theft: 1
9. On or near Mount Pleasant Estate
Total crimes reported: 19
Anti-social behaviour: 8
Public order: 6
Violence and sexual offences: 4
Criminal damage and arson: 1
10. On or near Rhoslan
Total crimes reported: 19
Anti-social behaviour: 10
Violence and sexual offences: 5
Public order: 2
Other crime: 1
Other theft: 1