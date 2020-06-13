THESE six criminals were recently handed custodial sentences for a range of offences, from violent disorder to drug dealing and inflicting grievous bodily harm to theft.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Jack Heard

Jordan van Vlite

Two thugs who led a gang who attacked a family in their garden with an aerosol spray, a metal bar, bricks, bottles and even a wok have been locked up.

Jack Heard and Jordan van Vlite terrified residents in Cwmbran’s Trem Twynbarlwm when they went on the rampage there last summer.

Heard, 22, of Newton Wynd, Fairwater, Cwmbran, admitted violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon. He was also being sentenced for three attempted burglaries in Cwmbran last November and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Van Vlite, 19, Bishpool Rise, Newport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and administering a noxious substance.

Heard was sent to prison for 25 months and van Vlite to a young offender institution for 10 months.

Dylan Coffin

A man with a history of violence was jailed for six months for a serious assault.

Dylan Coffin, 26, formerly of Church Street, Newport, was locked up by the city’s magistrates.

The defendant pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Alton Webbe.

Cieron Jason Cook

Cieron Jason Cook was jailed for 30 weeks after he went on a shoplifting spree which saw him steal bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey and vodka.

The 44-year-old, of Buchanan Close, Monmouth, targeted stores like Marks & Spencer and B&M Bargains in his hometown and in Abergavenny, Newport magistrates heard.

His offending put him in breach of a suspended 18-month prison sentence for driving whilst disqualified and failing to provide a specimen.

Cook pleaded guilty to five counts of theft.

William Pritchard

Career criminal William Pritchard, who has nearly 200 previous offences on his record, is back behind bars after his latest spree.

The 39-year-old, of Rupert Brooke Drive, Newport, was jailed for eight months for a shoplifting binge in the city.

The defendant failed to make a clean getaway after twice targeting a Spar store to steal washing powder, as well as air fresheners from Tesco Express.

Pritchard also used a stolen bank card to buy goods.

Aled Wyn Samuel

Drug trafficker Aled Wyn Samuel made nearly 50 trips from West Wales to Newport in just two months to buy heroin worth more than £130,000.

The brazen dealer continued drive to the city for pick-ups after he was released under investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police.

The 50-year-old travelled from Carmarthenshire to Gwent the day after being released from custody following his first arrest.

Samuel, of Parc Pendre, Kidwelly, near Llanelli, admitted two counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

He was jailed for four years and eight months by Judge Huw Rees at Swansea Crown Court.