SUBWAY on Cardiff Road, Newport will open its doors tomorrow with “strict hygiene measures in place”.

The fast-food outlet will operate on a reduced menu, but will still have “all your favourites” says store manager Debbie Jenkins.

This is what you can expect to find...

Staff in PPE

All staff will wear PPE – including masks and gloves – when serving customers.

“Staff will have to wear PPE, and there will be a sneeze guard at the till,” Ms Jenkins says.

“Staff always wear gloves anyway, but they will change them more regularly.”

(There will also be glass screens at the checkout. Picture: Debbie Jenkins.)

Deep-clean every sixty minutes

There will also be a deep clean every sixty minutes.

“We will sanitise everything once every sixty minutes.

“All the touch points, door handles and anything you can think of.”

There will also be soap dispensers dotted throughout the store.

(There will be a rota that needs to be ticked off every sixty minutes. Picture: Debbie Jenkins.)

(There will be soap stations for customers. Picture: Debbie Jenkins.)

One-in-one-out

Like most retailers that have opened their door during the pandemic, a one-in-one-out system will be in operation.

And there will be no more than two people in the store at once.

Staff will also comply with the two-metre social distancing, Ms Jenkins added.

(Markers are placed on the floor for people to follow. Picture: Debbie Jenkins.)

Takeaway only

It is only open for takeaway or collection only and the dining area won’t be open.

But you can order your Subway through any of their affiliate apps and collect it when it suits you.

You can order via: UberEats, JustEat or the Subway app itself.

When is it open?

Subway on Cardiff Road will open from 11am – 9pm, seven days a week.

When will the rest follow?

The Subway franchises owned by Aden Brunt will open in a “staggered” fashion across Newport.

Next week, the Malpas Road outlet is scheduled to open on Wednesday, June 17.

And the outlets on High Street and John Frost Square will follow in the weeks after.