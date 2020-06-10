CONCERNS have been raised that proposed changes to ward boundaries in Caerphilly county borough risk “splitting the community”.
Under plans by the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales, parts of Blackwood ward would be moved over to Cefn Fforest. The Blackwood ward itself would then be made up of the Blackwood Central, Blackwood North and Blackwood South town wards.
Although a 12-week consultation on the proposals was put on hold due to lockdown, it is due to start again next week.
But Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge has raised concerns over the proposals, saying: “They are actually proposing splitting streets like Bloomfield Road and Cefn Road – long streets both in Blackwood Ward at the present time.
“These areas have been in the Blackwood Ward for decades.
“The recent draft proposals on numbers alone by the Local Government Boundary Commission to split the community of Blackwood does not consider our heritage, and the community spirit which I believe it will destroy by moving various streets into the Cefn Forest Electoral ward.
“I believe these proposals will split the community of Blackwood,
Residents will be able to have their say on the draft proposals from June 15 to July 7.
To see the proposals for Caerphilly visit https://ldbc.gov.wales/reviews/01-20/caerphilly-draft-proposals