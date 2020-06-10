A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SARAH JANE GIBBONS, 39, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was jailed for six weeks after she admitted criminal damage by spitting at the front glass counter at Newport Central police station.

She must compensate Gwent Police for their £78.10 cleaning bill and she was also made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order.

GARETH DAVID WORTH, 28, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, was locked up for 14 days after he pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £235.67 from Waitrose in Abergavenny and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

JOSHUA BAKER, 23, of Cobb Crescent, Caldicot, was fined £161 after he pleaded guilty to driving through a red light and failing to stop.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW DALEY, 34, of Argosy Walk, Newport, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with four points.

GHEORGHE FLORIN BULIGA, 30, of Feering Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £660 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

SHAUN JOHN TURLEY, 40, of Duckpool Road, Maindee, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

TYLER JOSEPH WILLIAMS, 24, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also fined £184 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ROBERT JOHN ABSALOM, 56, of Derwen Way, Abergavenny, was fined £392 after he admitted speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £39 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six points.