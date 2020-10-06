Coronavirus: Today's headlines and everything else you need to know
- - Yesterday saw the first coronavirus death in Gwent in over a week. There were no cases in the region published by Public Health Wales on Tuesday.
- - Covid-19 was listed on the death certificate of nine people who died in care homes in Gwent in the week leading up to Friday, May 29 - compared to five people in hospital over the same period.
- - Care Forum Wales' Mario Kreft said the industry is "paying the price for the way social care was pushed to the back of the queue when it came to having the necessary resources to protect residents and staff from Covid-19".
