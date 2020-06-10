MORE than £40 million in grant funding has been handed out to councils in Gwent to cover business rate relief during the coronavirus lockdown.

Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen councils have all released their figures relating to the High Street Retail Rate Relief Scheme, which has been extended to include leisure and hospitality.

The scheme provides a grant from the Welsh Government to local authorities allowing them to cover 100 per cent of the cost of businesses that qualify for the business rate relief - meaning these firms do not have to pay tax on a property which is used for business purposes.

For businesses to qualify for the scheme they must occupy a property which operates in the retail, leisure or hospitality industry. The rateable value must be no more than £500,000 and the property must be occupied between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Businesses that may qualify include shops, pubs, restaurants, gyms, performance venues and hotels.

More than 3,400 businesses will benefit from the business rate relief scheme across Gwent.

More than 1,200 Blaenau Gwent businesses qualify for the scheme in 2020/21, with the relief totalling £13.6 million.

The council said it is committed to supporting the local economy and has engaged with local businesses in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Monmouthshire, 1,025 grants have been handed out, with the council receiving £10.5 million to cover the cost.

In Caerphilly £8.8 million has been allocated to cover business rates for around 800 businesses.

And in Torfaen, 464 businesses qualify for the scheme and the county borough council will receive an £8 million grant to cover for this loss in income. Newport council has not yet released its figures.