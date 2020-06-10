A FORMER mine electrician celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday evening with the help of his whole street.

Bill Morgan, from Wainfelin, was surprised by his family with a socially distanced party in his front garden, and his neighbours - who held a collection for his big day - lined the street to sing happy birthday.

Mr Morgan grew up in Pontnewynydd and attended Cwmffrwdoer School. At 14 he left school to work in the mines, where he worked his way up to an electrician in the mine.

He spent most of his career - around 46 years - working in Tirpentwys colliery.

Mr Morgan met his wife, Edna, at chapel, and they would go to local dances together.

“They got married on December 25, 1940, at St Michael’s Church” said granddaughter Linda Hughes. “As it was wartime, they had to black out the church windows when they were getting married.”

(Bill and Edna Morgan on their wedding day on Christmas Day, 1940. Picture: Linda Hughes.)

Mr and Mrs Morgan had one daughter, Joan, three grandchildren, Mark, Linda and Michael, and nine great-grandchildren.

Despite his age, Mr Morgan shows no sign of slowing down, and before lockdown would be seen heading in to Pontypool three times a week without fail to do his shopping and meet friends.

(Bill Morgan in his days at Cwmffrwdoer School. Picture: Linda Hughes.)

“He still loves to keep active,” said Mrs Hughes. “He loved travelling, and he and my grandma loved going to Spain from the early 70s.

“He loves to laugh, and will always have a joke with you.

“He’s a very caring and thoughtful family man.”