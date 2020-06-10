SOME council-run car parks in Torfaen will reopen tomorrow, Thursday.

Following the Welsh Government announcement that two different households can meet up outdoors within a five mile radius to their home, provided they maintain social distancing, some car parks at parks in the area will re-open on a trial basis.

These are the Boating Lake, Southfields and Northfields in Cwmbran and Old Mill car park in Pontypool.

The council has said countryside car parks remain closed because they attract visitors from a wider area.

The car parks that remain closed include Garn Lakes, Tirpentwys, Mountain Air and Blaen Bran.

However, residents living nearby who can travel to the parks by bicycle or on foot can still visit these parks.

The council’s cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Mandy Owen, said: “We really want these car parking areas to be used responsibly. If there’s any anti-social behaviour, people start parking dangerously, or there are gatherings we will have to shut them again.

“We want people to be able to enjoy our green spaces especially during this stressful time. Torfaen really is a beautiful place so we hope this announcement will be welcomed by residents.”

Council officers and Gwent Police will be monitoring the car parks.