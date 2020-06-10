A WOMAN was warned she could be going straight to prison after she admitted two counts of child cruelty.
Ashleigh Kelly, 26, of Ferncroft Way, Trevethin, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to the offences at Cardiff Crown Court.
The prosecution was represented by Paul Hewitt and the defendant by Karl Williams.
Kelly’s sentence was adjourned until July 21 and she was granted unconditional bail.
MORE NEWS
Judge Richard Williams told her before she left the dock: “All sentencing options remain open.”
Comments are closed on this article.