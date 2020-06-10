PROTESTS and rallies in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have been held across the world in recent days and weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

And Newport will follow suit, with a rally organised by members of the city's BAME (Black and Minority Ethnic) community tomorrow, Thursday.

The march will start at the Civic Centre at 1pm, and progress to the University Campus - a change from the original destination of Belle Vue Park. The organisers have asked people attending to respect social distancing guidelines and to bring their own masks, gloves, food and water if possible.

The route to be taken by the protest tomorrow

22-year-old Andrew Ogun has organised this event after feeling that enough is enough and wanting Newport to stand with the rest of the world.

One of the organisers of the protest in Newport, Andrew Ogun

“It’s a peaceful march,” said Mr Ogun.

“I think sometimes non-black people can be afraid, not knowing if they have a right to show solidarity, but we welcome anyone who stands for what we stand for - equality for all.

“We are not saying that black lives matter more than white lives, or than police officers. We are saying that black lives are treated as if they don’t matter as much as others.

“The worldwide response has been incredible, so many people from all facets of life have come together as they know it is wrong.

“It was inspiring to me seeing people showing their solidarity. I wanted Newport to also show we stand together.”

People at the Abergavenny Black lives Matter protest yesterday

The Newport City Council’s Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Staff Support Network echo Mr Ogun’s urges for those attending to be peaceful and respect the guidelines in place due to the current pandemic.

They included in a statement showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement: “Those planning to protest, please wear face masks and observe the social distancing guidelines and protect yourselves. We also call for a peaceful and respectful event. Racism is a disease that needs to be treated by all people working together as one community.”

In Gwent, there have been two peaceful protests in Abergavenny and Caerphilly – all ensuring social distancing to keep in line with pandemic guidelines.

An image from the Abergavenny Black Lives Matter protest yesterday