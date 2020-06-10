MORE than 70 people have used a new “request and collect” service from Cwmbran Library within days of it being set up.

Torfaen council launched the service on Thursday, June 4, with 73 residents requesting 340 books by Monday afternoon.

Residents can search the online catalogue and request books by contacting the library by phone or email.

Library staff will then provide a date and time slot for items to be collected, with books left on the ground floor for collection.

Books will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine prior to distribution, in line with Public Health Wales guidance.

A delivery service will also be available for residents who are unable to get to Cwmbran Library because of health or mobility reasons.

Libraries were closed in March but the Welsh Government has said councils can now look at re-opening services.

Newport City Council said it is finalising plans for a phased re-opening of the library service.

The council is looking to enhance its eBook offer and is putting plans in place to trial a collection service at some of the city’s larger libraries.

Residents can join the library and access books, magazines, audiobooks and a range of information resources, family heritage sites and educational tools online.

A spokeswoman said the council’s priority is to ensure that any service is safe for both library users and staff.

Caerphilly council is also set to start re-opening services through a phased approach.

The first phase will see the re-introduction, and an extension of, the ‘LibraryLink’ community outreach service for vulnerable people across the area.

The book lending and delivery service will be available direct to the doorsteps of many residents who are currently isolating at home.

It is hoped the service will be available from July.

Monmouthshire councillor Paul Jordan, cabinet member for governance and law, told a council meeting on Thursday that the county council is promoting its digital services, but he said there are no plans to re-open libraries “in the traditional sense” in the next few weeks.

He said Monmouthshire council would also look at a click and collect or delivery service in the future.

Aneurin Leisure Trust, which runs libraries in Blaenau Gwent, has previously said it is developing plans to re-open libraries in the county borough.

Torfaen residents can contact Cwmbran Library to request books by calling 01633 647676 or by emailing cwmbran.library@torfaen.gov.uk.