THERE are no new deaths in Gwent according to the daily figures published by Public Health Wales.

It means the region's cumulative death total for coronavirus stands at 268.

There are three new cases of the virus that have been confirmed by PHW in Gwent; one in Newport, one in Monmouthshire and one in Caerphilly.

Across Wales, nine more people have died - the same number as yesterday. That means the number of deaths in Wales as a result of coronavirus stands at 1,419.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board recorded the most new cases with 23, while 38 new cases were confirmed in total across Wales.

Every local authority in Wales recorded under ten new cases other than Denbighshire, which recorded ten.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for coronavirus for PHW, has backed advice to wear face coverings where possible.

“Public Health Wales welcomes Welsh Government’s announcement that they are following updated advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommending people in Wales wear three-layer face coverings in situations where social distancing of two metres is not possible," he said.

“The evidence remains clear that maintaining a two-metre distance, good hand hygiene and hygiene when coughing and sneezing is the most effective way to protect yourself and others, but the updated guidance from the WHO says three-layer face coverings, if worn correctly, could help provide some control of the virus in specific circumstances."

The WHO recommends a minimum of three layers in a face covering, which should include: