ONLY a third of pupils will be in school at any one time according to new guidance from the Welsh Government ahead of a planned return later this month.

The Welsh Government is planning for pupils to return from June 29 to “check in, catch up and prepare for summer and September”.

Guidance has also been published for further education settings, which are due to resume limited on-campus learning from 15 June.

The guidance, ‘Keep Education Safe’, states that in each school there will be a phased approach. Year groups will be split into smaller groups with staggered starts and breaks.

It is expected that this will mean, at most, a third of pupils present at any one time

The guidance for schools is divided into two sections: on operational matters and on learning.

The Welsh Government is also publishing guidance for childcare settings today, to support the sector in opening up more widely and ensuring providers can operate safely.

Kirsty Williams, the Education Minister, said: “We know that such a long period away from school, friends and the classroom will have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing and learning of many young people.

“Striking a balance between providing national public health guidance and enabling local flexibility has been critical in the development of this guidance. More detail and support will be developed as detailed plans are worked up by schools and local authorities.

“I am grateful to the headteachers, staff, unions and parents who have already been sharing their plans and proposals. We are working together to ensure that this opportunity is available to the vast majority in a safe and structured way.”