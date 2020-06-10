TWO of Newport's top council members have expressed decidedly mixed views on tomorrow's Black Lives Matter rally in the city - with one calling it "irresponsible" to hold such an event during lockdown.

A peaceful march is planned to take place through Newport from the civic centre to the University Campus, in solidarity with a global campaign in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of the city council, said she fully supports the movement, but urged participants to keep safe and observe social distancing during the event.

“People must be supported in calling for change, despite the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in,” Cllr Mudd said. “Where possible, we urge people to keep safe, and find alternative ways to protest.”

Newport council’s Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Staff Support Network has advised those planning to protest to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

It has called for “a peaceful and respectful event.”

“We believe that Black Lives Matter and there needs to be long overdue change in our society,” it said.

“Of course, protesting and mass gatherings are not ideal during the Covid-19 pandemic but we need to embrace this potential impetus to address racism, inequality and hardships encountered everyday life by black people in our society.”

However the leader of Newport council’s Conservative group, Cllr Matthew Evans, urged people to find alternative ways of protesting.

He said he understood the reasons people are protesting, and why they are angered, but that it is “not the time” for mass gatherings.

“The Welsh Government rules are quite clear that no more than two people should meet up and I think it is irresponsible of the organisers to do it in this climate,” he said.

“It is not the time for large gatherings.”

While supporting Cllr Mudd’s call for people to keep safe, he said there was some ‘ambiguity’ in the message.

“I would have put that stronger,” he added. “People need to keep safe and find alternative ways to protest, but it’s not just about ‘where possible’ at this time.”

The march will start at Newport Civic Centre at 1pm.

Organisers have asked people attending to respect social distancing guidelines and to bring their own masks, gloves, food and water if possible.