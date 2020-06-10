A FOOTBALL-MAD Newport man with autism has raised almost £1,000 for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board by doing training “drills” in his back garden.

Luke Degilbert, aged 25, who is a fixture of Newport County’s County in the Community Team and the Dragon’s Disability Team, started the fundraising to “give something back to the NHS”.

“I have been in and out of hospital all my life, the NHS has been massive for me," said Mr Degilbert.

"I have broken my leg on multiple occasions because of my triggers due to autism, and when you love football like me you need support at that time.

Luke attributes his brilliant transformation to the help he received from the NHS

“I couldn’t play for a few years because of my injuries, and I received so much support from the NHS. I wore a frame for a long time to help me walk, but I’m so happy to be back on my feet again.”

READ MORE:

Mr Degilbert says he has been “blown away” by the support he has received from the football community, including Premier League club Leicester City, and residents across Gwent.

Luke and his consultant when he was at his worst

“I had a letter from Leicester City wishing me good luck and I’ve had so many messages from people telling me I’ve inspired them,” he said.

Mr Degilbert, who started volunteering for the County in the Community Team in 2017, cannot wait to get back to Rodney Parade again after lockdown, where he helps to make young mascots’ Saturday afternoons as fun as possible, and also helps to develop budding footballers.

“I love helping out with the mascots and helping the younger ones to learn. It’s great to see them loving County as much as I do," he said.

Luke can't wait to get back playing again after lockdown

“I’m really missing it and can’t wait to get back.”

If you would like to find out more or donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/luke-degilbert