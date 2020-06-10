A VITAL bus service used by many commuters travelling between Gwent and Bristol, which was due to stop this weekend, has been saved at the last minute.

The Severn Express runs between Newport and Bristol via Chepstow - but was due to cease operation on Sunday, June 14, after operator Stagecoach said it had been losing more than £5,000 a week.

But today, Wednesday, transport firm NAT Group has announced it has stepped in to take over running the service on a six-month trial basis - although it will no longer serve Newport.

READ MORE:

The new service will be called the x7 – Trawshafren, and will operate on weekdays, with early morning services starting in Magor before passing through Caldicot, Chepstow and Clifton on its way to Malborough Street in Bristol.

The service will start from Monday, June 15, so there are no gaps in service for commuters and key workers.

The bus company agreed to take over the service in partnership with TrwsCymru and Monmouthshire County Council after residents voiced their concerns over the end of the route.

The NAT Group’s managing director Adam Keen said: “NAT Group are delighted to be able to provide a continuation of the established Severn Express bus route, providing connections and travel options for cross-border passengers.

“This is a great example of operator, local authority and Welsh Government working together for the good of the travelling public.

“I am sure that with the new technology, the dedicated drivers and the revised timetable, this route now has the very best possible chance of success”.

And the council's cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, Cllr Jane Pratt, said: “Preserving vital services has and will always be a top priority for Monmouthshire County Council, especially during this difficult time.

“Keeping our towns and cities connected will be extremely important going forward, as we work to get our economy back up and running. I’m pleased we have been able to work with the Welsh Government to find a solution to saving this route.

“The pandemic has given us all a time to reflect on our impact on the environment. Going forward, I would encourage everyone to think about how they can help reduce their impact on climate change and public transport is vital in reducing our reliance on the car and I would encourage much greater use of public transport in the future to support the climate change emergency.”

Leader of the council’s Labour Group, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, said: “This is fantastic news. I would like to thank all those involved for finding a way to save this service.

“It is great news for the local area and for commuters.”

Users of the service will also benefit from a dedicated app, which will allow pre-booking, live vehicle tracking and advance cashless payments.

To view the x7 timetable, visit https://www.natgroup.co.uk/bus-services/cardiff/x7-trawshafren/