A FORMER Newport professional boxer will be swapping the ring for rice over the next few weeks, having set himself a thoroughly unusual fundraising challenge.

Steve 'Sammy' Sims aims to eat one million grains of rice for every £1 donated to his GoFundMe page, in an attempt to raise money for food banks across Britain.

Mr Sims has already visited some food banks during his challenge “Feed Steve Some Rice”, including Tariq Khan and his team at Feed Newport CIC.

So far he has raised £185 - meaning he has quite the feast ahead of him.

A YouGov poll commissioned by the Food Foundation last month revealed there are 1.5 million people in the UK missing meals because they do not have money or access to food.

Speaking about the challenge, Mr Sims said: “It’s a fun challenge to raise awareness of the issue and money for organisations helping to feed the vulnerable.

Steve Sims with Abigail Purnell and Asiya Bibi at Feed Newport CIC

“It's heart-breaking to think there are so many people going without the most basic of necessities. We know from delivering food and other essentials how much people need and appreciate the help.

“There are organisations more experienced than us at doing this job and it would be an honour for us to fund their great work."

Tariq Khan, founder of Feed Newport CIC, added: "It's great to have someone with such profile championing the cause for food banks, especially during a time of crisis where the pressure is tremendous."

Mr Sims will complete the challenges in fancy dress, wearing wigs and hats.

If you would like to donate visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/feed-steve-some-rice