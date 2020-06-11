THE coronavirus lockdown has meant a popular Gwent soul band had to put a special performance celebrating 30 years on the stage on hold - but are instead putting on a show online.

Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band were due to perform a special show at the Newport Centre this Saturday, June 13, to celebrate three decades in the business. They have now teamed up with The Congress Theatre in Cwmbran and Green Room Events to bring the show to fans on Saturday, July 4.

The band

It will be available to view on a range of channels including Zoom and Facebook and Youtube’s live platforms. Fans will be able to watch the performance, get involved via the on-screen chat and the and will be able to see those participating using a big screen.

The event will have a chance to donate with donations being split between the Congress Theatre and Black Lives Matters. For more information on how to be a part of the event, follow the theatre on social media.

It is the first of events in the Congress Theatre’s virtual studio which launches on the same day. After having to close due to the lockdown, they put out a request on social media for ways to use the space during the period.

Manager Martyn Redwood said: “We had been looking for ways to utilise the theatre in creative ways and were really excited when Green Room Events offered their services almost immediately. We had a chat about potential collaborations and came up with the ‘virtual studio’. One of our staff members sings with Big Mac’s so we approached them to see if they would get involved too. They were really happy to, particularly as they’d had to cancel their 30th anniversary performance taking place at Newport Centre on 13th June.”

Green Room Events’ Jon Salman said: “We have worked alongside Martyn and the Congress Theatre for many years, and during these uncertain and unprecedented times we want to help people, artists and the community. With our expertise and equipment being redundant at the moment, we jumped at the chance at offering the help needed to utilise the space in an interesting way.”

Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band are a 12-piece group that have performed and delighted audiences across the world since their formation in Newport in 1990. They have shared stages with the likes of Billy Ocean, Jools Holland, Van Morrison, Earth Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge, Craig Charles and Edwin Starr among many more star names.

For more information on Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band visit their Facebook page.