A GROUP of fitness enthusiasts are taking part in a 24-hour bike ride to raise money to help pay for vital cerebral palsy treatment for a one-year-old girl.

Around 10 instructors at Elite Fitness in Blackwood will be taking on the challenge on Friday, June 12 and are holding a competition to win a year’s membership to the gym in aid of Pentwynmawr girl Nathalene Szekely’s CIMT treatment.

Nathalene needs the treatment to give her more use of her left arm and to help give her some of the opportunities other children her age has.

Nathalene Szekely

As we previously reported, mum Katie Szekely has been trying to raise the £9,500 needed for the treatment to go ahead on September 7 in Manchester as it is not available on the NHS. But all her planned fundraising events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since highlighting her plight, the fundraiser is now at more than £2,000 and is set to continue with new fundraising events going on.

Joe Davies, owner of Elite Fitness Blackwood, said: “Katie has been a member at the gym for quite some time and she’s been trying her hardest to raise money for her daughter’s treatment. In previous years we have done fundraising for Noah’s Ark children’s charity and Ty Hafan.

“I spoke to the instructors at the gym and we decided to do a 24-hour bike ride to help Katie raise money for her daughter’s treatment. Katie has done so well to raise as much as she has.

“Having a four-year-old son myself, I can’t imagine how hard it has been for her. So, this Friday, myself and the instructors at Elite Fitness will keep a bike moving for 24 hours straight and will be having a guess the distance travelled prize.”

Nathalene Szekely

To be eligible for the prize, all you have to do is make a donation towards the fundraising and send a screenshot of your donation to the gym’s Facebook page with the distance you think they will travel.

Mrs Szekely said she is overwhelmed by the response her family have had from the local community. She said: “It’s so lovely, I’ve been crying so much due to the generosity of people.

“I’ve had three girls, two of whom I don’t even know, make a page called ‘Fun and Games for Nathalene’ on Facebook to raffle prizes that have been donated, New Dimensions dance school in Abercarn are doing a fundraiser, we have 12 men so far having their legs waxed on July 4 and the gym fundraiser this Friday.”