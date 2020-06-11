ALTHOUGH the Cwmbran Big Event - one of the most popular annual events in the town's calendar - has fallen victim to the coronavirus lockdown, organisers are hoping they can still bring the community together.

Cwmbran Community Council is taking the event online, and is appealing for residents to share their pictures and videos from previous Big Events using the hashtags #CwmbranBigEvent2020 or #CBE2020.

Just like previous years, the day will feature entertainment from local performers, a dog show showcasing the town’s most talented canines, and information from council partners on the help and support available for residents.

READ MORE:

Chairman of the council, Cllr Anthony Bird, said he hoped the event would provide a welcome distraction to the current pandemic.

“We couldn’t hold the actual Big Event because of the coronavirus and public safety,” he said. “As it is only the second year we would have hosted the event ourselves, we wanted to carry on that momentum from last year and keep that going in to next year as well.

“Part of our responsibility at the moment is keeping people’s morale up and giving them a welcome break from lockdown and everything that is happening right now. We’ve got a dog show which we are doing online. We are asking people to submit pictures and videos of their dogs doing tricks. We will form a main stage with videos from local groups and performers providing entertainment.

(Aspire Street Dance perform at the 2019 Cwmbran Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

“The other aspect of the Big Event is sharing information from our partners, letting people know what is out there and how they are there to help.

“We will be sharing those throughout the day too. And of course we would love to see people’s photos and memories from previous years as well.”

Anyone wanting to enter the dog show, or take part in the entertainment, should message the Community Council on social media.

The event is being held across Cwmbran Community Council’s social media channels from midday until 5pm on Saturday, June 13.

For a full gallery of pictures from previous Big Events pick up Saturday's Argus.