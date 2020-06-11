THE Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, has spoken in support of Pride Month.

Mr Cuthbert said that Pride Month, which is held in June, is "where we celebrate LGBTQ+ communities across the world".

“More needs to be done to challenge the prejudice and discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community," he said.

"Through my Police and Crime Plan, I have committed to ensuring that the principles of equality and diversity are at the very heart of my office and Gwent Police.

“We are fortunate that Umbrella Cymru, which provides specialist gender and sexual identity support, is one of our partners based within the Connect Gwent victim’s hub.

"The team there provides emotional and practical support, advice and information to LGBTQ+ people of all ages who have experienced crime or anti-social behaviour, as well as providing wider gender or sexual identity related support across Wales."

If you have experienced crime or anti-social behaviour and need to speak to someone, Connect Gwent are available on 0300 123 2133.

Alternatively, you can contact Umbrella Cymru directly on 03003023670 or visit umbrellacymru.co.uk for full contact details.