TWO teenagers from Newport arrested after a series of police raids in the city earlier this month have appeared in court.
The pair were charged with offences relating to the alleged supply of class A drugs following Gwent Police’s Operation Jigsaw.
The two and their charges are:
- Dominic Horvath, 18, of Clifton Place, Newport, two counts of supplying crack cocaine and one of supplying cocaine.
- Jay Davies, 18, of Clifton Place, Newport, six counts of supplying heroin and one of possessing cannabis.
Horvath appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court and Davies before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
They were both remanded in custody and are due to appear before Newport Crown Court next month.
Eleven other defendants have also appeared in court charged with class A drug trafficking offences.
