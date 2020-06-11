A GROUP of youngsters whose parents work at Newport's Intellectual Property Office have recorded an animated poem about ‘green’ inventions.
Max McCarthy, eight, of Ridgeway, Newport, Evie Williams, 13 of Malpas, Newport, Matilda Saunders, eight, of Miskin, and Owen Richards, seven, of Newtown - took turns to record lines from the poem remotely as part of the IPO's Our Innovation Campaign.
The poem talks about inventions that help to protect the planet – such as wind turbines, seaweed packaging, smart metres and much more, and was written by Jayne Hayward a senior designer at IPO, to highlight the part that innovation and patents play in helping the environment.The poem was launched on World Environment Day – Friday, June 5.
(Top left: Matilda Saunders, top right: Evie Williams, bottom left: Max McCarthy and bottom right, Owen Richards)
(Jayne Hayward, senior designer at IPO and who is from Caldicot, wrote the poem)