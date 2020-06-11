A GROUP of youngsters whose parents work at Newport's Intellectual Property Office have recorded an animated poem about ‘green’ inventions.

Max McCarthy, eight, of Ridgeway, Newport, Evie Williams, 13 of Malpas, Newport, Matilda Saunders, eight, of Miskin, and Owen Richards, seven, of Newtown - took turns to record lines from the poem remotely as part of the IPO's Our Innovation Campaign.