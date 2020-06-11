THERE are seven new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent according to the daily figures published by Public Health Wales.

The death total has remained the same at 268.

Of the seven new cases, there are four in Caerphilly, two in Blaenau Gwent, and there is one in Newport.

Across Wales, six more people have died - three fewer than yesterday and the day before. That means the number of deaths in Wales as a result of coronavirus stands at 1,425.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board recorded the most new cases again with 21, while 63 new cases were confirmed in total across Wales. There were 38 new cases yesterday.

This means 14,581 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Wales since the start of the pandemic.

Every local authority in Wales recorded under ten new cases other than Cardiff, which recorded 15.

The news comes after NHS Wales Chief Executive Dr Andrew Goodall said the NHS would be prepared for a second wave if people continue to follow the guidance.

He also said Wales must continue to "gradually ease lockdown" at this afternoon's daily press briefing.