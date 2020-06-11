DUE to the Black Lives Matter March in Newport city centre today some bus services will be diverted.
The diversions will be in place between 2pm and 4pm.
Newport Bus have said that if road closures are extended during the march some service may end up being cancelled.
Services affected are as follows:
- 27/28/29b - Services will operate via Heidenheim Drive outbound/inbound. They will then operate normal route from/Caerleon Road and M4
- 6E, 8A/C, 42/43 - Services will operate via George Street Bridge outbound and inbound
- 15/16, 19E - Services will operate via A4042 outbound/inbound via Harlequin Roundabout
- 2C/2A - To operate via Cardiff Road outbound/inbound
Visit the Newport Bus website for further information.
