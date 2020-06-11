THE teenager who died following a road traffic collision on the A466, Chepstow, has been named.

Gwent Police officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a silver Mercedes C250 on the Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow, at around 5.45pm on Thursday, June 4.

The pedestrian who died at the scene can now be named as Nathaniel Smith, aged 17, from Chepstow.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

In light of the current pandemic and guidance on restrictions of gatherings, the family have asked those in the community wishing to pay tribute to Nathaniel to do so safely.

Gwent Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 2000196761.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision," said a spokesperson.

"You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook and Twitter. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."