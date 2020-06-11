TODAY'S Black Lives Matter protest in Newport passed without incident according to Gwent Police.

A light police presence was in attendance throughout, but the protest and subsequent march were observed peacefully.

The police thanked those taking part for ensuring the event remained peaceful.

In his closing remarks, one of the organisers at the event, Andrew Ogun, thanked the police for their role in the event.

The protest began outside Newport's Civic Centre, where an eight-minute kneel was observed by all in attendance.

The protestors took the knee for as long as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck, killing him.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the protest in order to facilitate the event in a lawful, peaceful and safe manner, as it is our duty to ensure public safety and protect individuals and organisations going about their lawful business.

“Our response to any public gathering will be fair and proportionate considering the current health crisis.

“We would like to thank those who participated in this gathering, which went by without incident.”

For live updates on the march, click here.