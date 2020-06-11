THOUSANDS of protestors descended on Newport today as the city played host to a march in support of Black Lives Matter.

Assembled outside the Civic Centre, many brandished signs with slogans such as 'I can't breathe'.

The protestors knelt as one for eight minutes, the the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck.

The gesture has become a symbol of the civil rights struggle on both sides of the Atlantic following a series high-profile killings of black people by police officers.

Pastor Robbie Howells, speaking from the steps of Newport Civic Centre during the event, said: "We need to focus on ourselves... then take action in communities.

"Like any deep problem in the community, you can't fix it in one day.

"If I can do anything, I will.

"Let's make sure we are consistent, we keep going, and working for our rights."

The crowd had been advised to bring their own masks if possible and, on the whole, this had been followed.

Marching from the Civic Centre, through the city to the university, the crowd chanted 'No justice, no peace'.

Among them, Ashley Grant, from Newport, said: "Today has been such an achievement for our community.

"We live in a multicultural community here in Newport and we are lucky here.

"I'm proud to stand here side by side with my family and all these people who don't see colour."

Also at the protest, Rhian Roach, said: "I'm really overwhelmed by how many people have turned out.

"It's nice to see how many people care."

The march was carried out peacefully and without incident.

Gwent Police thanked those in attendance for ensuring proceedings remained peaceful.

“Officers attended the protest in order to facilitate the event in a lawful, peaceful and safe manner, as it is our duty to ensure public safety," said a spokesperson.

"We would like to thank those who participated in this gathering, which went by without incident.”

Upon reaching the university, further speeches were delivered.

Among those speaking was Zak Gordon-Evans who had also been present at the Abergavenny protest earlier in the week.

He said: "There's no point coming here today if we are just going to go back home, look at Instagram and say 'That was good'.

"We need to do more."

Closing the event was organiser Andrew Ogun.

He said that racism was not always from a place of hatred.

"Sometimes it’s from a place of misunderstanding and that’s where we need to step in," he said.

"I’m imploring all of you to not let this die down. This is our future that we’re fighting for."

Mr Ogun called on people to abandon apathy and instead be optimistic.

"Don’t think that change isn’t going to happen. It’s happening right now," he said.

He finished by saying he would continue to fight for equality as a ‘social justice minister'.

“Black lives matter now, yesterday, tomorrow...and until we all turn to dust,” he said.