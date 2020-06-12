ONE of Newport’s favourite cake shops is expanding after just two years in the business to offer more delicious treats to their enthusiastic customers.

Beth’s Bakes, on Newport’s Church Road, has become a huge hit across Gwent, as well as further afield in the time span of just two years.

Beth Sims. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Owner, Beth Sims, announced to her 45,000 Instagram followers last week that her business would be expanding into another unit in Newport – with the shop on Church Road staying open as well, however, it is currently shut for renovations.

“The support on social media on our expansion has been amazing,” she said.

“Our shop based on Church Road is currently having a makeover whilst we are closed, and our new unit will allow us to expand our wholesale family and supply to businesses across south Wales and beyond.

“Also, the expansion will allow us to keep up with the demand on our online shop – we currently deliver anywhere in the UK and soon will be dispatching to Europe.

“It’s been a busy two years. The support still amazes me and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to expand again.

“During the lockdown we had to close the shop, but we’ve been so busy with contact-free local delivery and Royal Mail orders through our website.

“If all goes to plan, we’ll be re-opening the shop with Covid-19 measures on July 7”.

The expansion also means that they will be taking on more orders of celebration cakes and are introducing their cheesecakes daily over their counter instead of just on ‘Cheesecake Friday’s and will have a brand-new look.

Ms Sims taught herself to bake and ran a smaller cake business from home before opening the Church Road shop in April 2018.

Orders can currently be made through www.bethsbakesnewport.com and you can follow her on Instagram at @bethsbakesnewport.