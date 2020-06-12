How have your pets adapted to you being at home all day during lockdown? Readers have been sending in pictures of their pets and we are publishing a selection of them today.

This is the first of our new Your Pet pages which we will be publishing every week.

Tammy Perchard, of Chepstow, sent in this pic of 15-month-old Beau helping her daughter with her school work. She said: "Beau is a real clown and will do anything for attention. He’s got to be involved in everything!"

This is Lilly, who is 11 years old. Julie Evans, of St Julians, Newport, has had Lilly since she was a pup. She said: "Lilly is a Jack Russel. She is such a funny little character."

And this is Lilly's daughter Diamond, who is aged seven.

Julie Evans said: "They've had me home a little more but as I'm a pharmacy worker, I've continued to go to work."

Cath Carey, of Newport, rescued Daisy just over 13 years ago from Four Paws Animal Rescue. Cath said: "She's a Jack Russell cross and is loving having my husband home with her all day. She loves a cuddle. She decided to have a break with him one lunchtime and decided to show him some cat videos on the laptop!"

And here's Hector, who has lived with Jill Difford and her family, of Newport for 10 years. Jill said: "Hector is the most placid cat ever. He came to us when a neighbour was moving to France. Sadly not long after Hector moved in with us he was shot at and lost the sight in one eye - although this hasn’t stopped him bringing us presents of mice/birds home. Hector enjoys us working from home especially lunchtime when we all sit out the garden together."