How have your pets adapted to you being at home all day during lockdown? Readers have been sending in pictures of their pets and we are publishing a selection of them today.

This is the first of our new Your Pet pages which we will be publishing every week.

If you want to share a picture with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in our easy to use Q&A.

South Wales Argus:

Tammy Perchard, of Chepstow, sent in this pic of 15-month-old Beau helping her daughter with her school work. She said: "Beau is a real clown and will do anything for attention. He’s got to be involved in everything!"

South Wales Argus:

This is Lilly, who is 11 years old. Julie Evans, of St Julians, Newport, has had Lilly since she was a pup. She said: "Lilly is a Jack Russel. She is such a funny little character."

South Wales Argus:

And this is Lilly's daughter Diamond, who is aged seven.

Julie Evans said: "They've had me home a little more but as I'm a pharmacy worker, I've continued to go to work."

South Wales Argus:

Cath Carey, of Newport, rescued Daisy just over 13 years ago from Four Paws Animal Rescue. Cath said: "She's a Jack Russell cross and is loving having my husband home with her all day. She loves a cuddle. She decided to have a break with him one lunchtime and decided to show him some cat videos on the laptop!"

South Wales Argus:

And here's Hector, who has lived with Jill Difford and her family, of Newport for 10 years. Jill said: "Hector is the most placid cat ever. He came to us when a neighbour was moving to France. Sadly not long after Hector moved in with us he was shot at and lost the sight in one eye - although this hasn’t stopped him bringing us presents of mice/birds home. Hector enjoys us working from home especially lunchtime when we all sit out the garden together."