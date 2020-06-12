A CONSULTATION has been launched into plans for a new crematorium in Pontllanfraith.
Building work started on the new Sirhowy Valley Crematorium on Sirhowy Enterprise Way earlier this year and now a consultation is under way for a permit to allow the cremation of human remains.
The crematorium’s developer Westerleigh has described the designs as “state-of-the-art” and if the permit is granted, then the Sirhowy crematorium will be the first in Caerphilly.
MORE NEWS:
- This is where Lidl want to open new supermarkets in Newport
- Newport girl tells of condition that did this to her spine
- How to clean pillows in the washing machine
The Bristol-based company also owns the Langstone Vale Crematorium in Newport.
It is expected that the new Caerphilly crematorium would hold around 1,300 funerals a year and would serve around 150,000 people in the local community.
The crematorium will also benefit from a place for floral tributes and a maintained memorial garden.
Live webcasts will be available with the option of visual tributes and an almost unlimited music library.
The council has said that all consultation responses “will be given due consideration prior to the issuing of a final environmental permit.”
Residents have until June 30 to submit their views. For more information visit https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/involved/Consultations/Environmental-Permitting-Consultation