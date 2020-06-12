AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a former thermal insulation engineer who died six years after initially contracting lung cancer.
Stephen Dann, 70, of New Inn, died on Wednesday, April 15, at Nevill Hall Hospital four months after being diagnosed with secondary lung cancer, a hearing at Gwent Coroner's Court in Newport was told.
The cause of death was given as community-acquired pneumonia, and lung cancer.
Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders determined that as there is evidence that his work may have been a factor in Mr Dann's cancer - he had received compensation for industrial disease some years ago - a full inquest hearing is required.
She adjourned the hearing until May 11 next year.