A MAN is due to stand trial this autumn accused of a serious assault on a woman.
Nathan Curley, 34, of Beaufort Terrace, West Street, Newport, pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The alleged offence is said to have occurred in the city on April 27.
The prosecution was represented by Leah Pollard and the defendant by Ben Waters.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Jenkins set a trial date of September 23.
The trial is expected to last two to three days.
Curley, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.
