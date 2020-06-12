A NEW community garden has been set up for Griffithstown residents at Panteg House.

What began as a simple swap and share for fruit and vegetable growers during lockdown has grown in popularity, and organiser Janet Thomas decided to establish a community garden.

"A lot of people were saying they wished they had a garden and take part in the swap and share," she said. "So I thought we should try to set up a community garden."

Ms Thomas contacted a number of possible locations for the garden, and Panteg House were keen on the idea, offering them some land at the bottom of the meadow.

"It's full of brambles at the moment, but we are working to clear that now," said Ms Thomas. "We have a great team of volunteers who are helping prepare the land.

"It's amazing to see the community coming together for it.

"Greenworks Tree Surgery came down with their chipper after a hard day's work and gave their time free of charge to help us clear the land.

"If anyone has any expertise in this area, or is able to help, please get in touch."

Greenworks Tree Surgery helping clear the land at the Griffithstown Community Garden at Panteg House. Picture: Griffithstown Community Garden

Ms Thomas said she hopes the garden can become a social hub for residents.

"Hopefully people can meet up here and socialise when this is all over," she said. "There isn't a community garden in Griffithstown at the moment.

"It's a great way to encourage people to eat healthier and grow their own food.

"We've applied for a starter kit from Keep Wales Tidy which includes seeds, fruit tree saplings and tools."

For more information about the garden, or if you can help out, visit 'Griffithstown Community Garden' on Facebook.