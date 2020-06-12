PEOPLE in possession of personal protective equipment (PPE) entered a house claiming to be testing for Covid-19.

But this was just a “distraction technique”, Gwent Police said.

Covid-19 tests are not carried out in this way and if you are approached by anyone who claims they are there for that purpose, you should report it to 101.

The incident – which was at an address in Torfaen – has been condemned by police, who said: “Sadly, even in time like these, criminals will look to take advantage of our most vulnerable residents.”

Ordinarily, you will only be given a Covid-19 test if you apply for one or are given one through your workplace.

If you have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus – a new continuous cough, high temperature or a loss of or change to sense of smell or taste – you can book a test here.

You will then be given the option of either going to a drive-thru facility or a home testing kit.

The home testing kit will be delivered in the post and not by people wearing PPE.

