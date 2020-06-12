ANIMALS had to be rescued from a pet shop after a nearby bin was deliberately set alight, Gwent Police say.

The incident – which occurred just after 1am on Wednesday, June 10 on Church Street in Abertillery – also caused damage to three properties, including the pet shop.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Now Police have launched a joint investigation with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

They want to speak to the man pictured in the below CCTV.

He was in the are at the time of the incident and may be able to “assist with enquiries”.

READ MORE:

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 2000203431, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "A joint investigation with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is under way after a fire was deliberately set on Church Street, Abertillery.



"The incident occurred just after 1am on Wednesday 10th June. A bin was set alight and damage was caused to three nearby premises, one being a pet shop. Fortunately no one was injured, however, several animals had to be rescued.



"Officers would like to identify and speak with this man (see CCTV) who was in the area at the time of the incident, he may be able to assist with enquiries.



"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 2000203431, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.



"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."