WE asked you to send in your DIY lockdown haircuts - and you certainly did not let us down.
In some cases, we were almost certain some of you were extremely handy with the art of hairdressing. In others, we weren't quite so sure...
Here are the worst (and best) attempts we received.
Jessica Lewis' son was NOT happy...
Julie Davies cut her partner's hair: "Not so good at the back." You can say that again!
Tracy McDuff's two boys took matters into their own hands while their mum was out of the house. Oops...
Gareth Leek gave his father a much-needed haircut. Looking smart.
Julia Court cut her boyfriend's hair - not bad at all.
Rachel McCarthy attempt on her husband. Yikes.
Sam Thomas' attempt...
Amy Elizabeth's attempt on her partner. Very impressive.
Helen Manship said her son will "never let me cut his hair again". We do't blame him.
Keri Austwick's attempt on her soon. Not too bad.
Karen Clemett's two-year-old Riley - his dad used the wrong number blade and shaved it all off.
Hayley Kettle's son went to his dad's and came back with this trim.
Maria Black's effort. Could do with a bit of blending...
Richard Pittman went for the Tommy Shelby look.
Oh dear...
Sarah Reynolds' attempt on her partner after they had both "had a few". Warning: drink-haircutting is not advised.
Yusuf Dinnaly went for a clean cut.
Andrew Peters' lockdown efforts. Bravo.
Rhiannon John's "poor husband".
Andrew Howe's before and after. Not too bad at all.
And the winner is....
Vestina Miskinyte who looks like a little rockstar.
