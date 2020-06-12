THREE men are facing the prospect of immediate prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to the trafficking of cocaine.
William Davies, 23, of The Walk, Ystrad Mynach, Zac Marchetti-Rees, 22, of Pen-y-Cae, Ystrad Mynach, and James Hallett, 29, Ty Coch, Rhymney, have admitted class A drug charges.
The trio appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
Davies pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
READ MORE
Marchetti-Rees admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.
Hallett has pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
The prosecution was represented by Ruth Smith, Davies by Susan Ferrier, Marchetti-Rees by Jeffrey Jones and Hallett by Kevin Seal.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins remanded the defendants in custody and they are due to be sentenced on July 10.