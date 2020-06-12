THE first images showing how Caldicot Leisure Centre could look after a £6.3 million revamp have been revealed.

Monmouthshire council has launched a consultation on its plans to refurbish the centre and provide new facilities.

New facilities planned include a children’s adventure play area, a new skatepark, new fitness and changing facilities, a cafe, a viewing area onto the swimming pool and a new reception.

The council says the scheme will increase memberships to generate income, as a £7.4 million revamp of Monmouth Leisure Centre has done.

The current leisure centre is described as looking “tired and dated” – and it stands in contrast to the new multi-million pound Caldicot School with which it shares a campus.

“This exciting multi-million pound investment is going to be brilliant for the Caldicot community,” said Cllr Richard John, cabinet member for MonLife.

“Our proposals will modernise the centre, upgrade the equipment and introduce exciting new facilities to enable the whole family to socialise, have fun and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.”

Original plans included extending the leisure centre but these were revised by the council after estimated costs spiralled to £8.3 million.

Councillors backed the revised scheme earlier this year, though some concern was voiced that squash facilities will no longer be provided.

Liberal Democrats and Caldicot Castle ward councillor Jo Watkins called for the authority to consider the £8.3 million scheme if it provided value for money in the long-term.

“Let’s not short-change ourselves by underinvestment in Caldicot,” she said.

But council leader Cllr Peter Fox urged councillors not to “do ourselves down.”

“£6.3 million is not to be sniffed at,” he said.

“To put that into context you can build a whole brand new primary school for £4.5 million to £5 million.

“This is not peanuts being spent on an old barn in Caldicot, this is a fantastic investment.”

The council is also planning improvements at Chepstow and Abergavenny leisure centres.

To share your views on the plans visit monlifeleisuredevelopment.co.uk/plans