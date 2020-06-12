THERE are three new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.
But there have been no new deaths reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
The death toll for the area remains at 268.
The three new cases are from 373 testing episodes.
There is one new case in Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.
There are no new cases in Caerphilly or Monmouthshire.
Across Wales, ten more people have died after contracting Covid-19.
There are also 77 new cases across the country - from 3,681 tests.
The number of tests carried out is around 9,000 less than Wales' daily capacity.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said that Wales currently has the ability to carry out 12,300 tests a day.