TRAFFIC wardens are resuming their patrols in some parts of Gwent, following a brief pause due to the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Some local authorities said their Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) officers would target town-centre areas, making sure businesses would be accessible when lockdown rules on non-food retailers are eventually lifted.

But in other areas, there are currently no plans to resume CPE.

Here's how CPE is being re-introduced in your area:

Newport:

CPE officers resumed patrols in the city centre this week.

"As more businesses begin to reopen, it is even more important that vehicle owners are not causing a danger to pedestrians and cyclists, who are trying to adhere to social distancing, as well as other drivers," the council said in a statement.

"The council wants to remind drivers that the law has not changed and our wardens will issue tickets to anyone they find in breach of the rules."

Blaenau Gwent:

The local authority suspended CPE on March 23, and it has not been re-introduced to date.

A council spokesman said "no date has been agreed this stage" as to when CPE would resume in Blaenau Gwent.

But the council will announce a decision "in the next few weeks", he added.

Caerphilly:

The council will resume CPE patrols on Monday, June 15.

"The officers will play a key role in ensuring that our roads and town centres are kept safe and unobstructed in order for people to return to work and undertake necessary journeys over the coming months," the council said in a statement.

"The officers will focus initially on major town centres and the surrounding streets to ensure that there is no indiscriminate parking causing obstruction. This will fall in line with Welsh Government proposals to re-open non-essential retail stores."

The council said residents would not be charged for using council-owned car parks.

Monmouthshire:

CPE was halted due to coronavirus on March 20, and is yet to resume.

A spokeswoman for the county council said: "In response to feedback from our communities, we intend to resume within the next couple of weeks. The actual date is still to be determined."

Torfaen:

No decision has been made on resuming CPE in Torfaen.

A spokeswoman for the council said "due to Covid-19, enforcement officers have been redeployed to other duties during this period".

But a decision on CPE is being reviewed and "will be made in due course", she added.