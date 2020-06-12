THE Office for National Statistics has released an interactive tool that allows you to see how many people have died with the coronavirus in your local area.

It covers individual patches in every Gwent county, breaking the numbers down to community-level data.

You can use your mouse to hover and zoom into specific areas or use the postcode search option in the top left.

Number of covid-deaths in Newport wards

Caerleon - 5

Malpas - 12

Bettws - 11

Langstone and Llanwern -7

Beechwood - 7

Shaftesbury and Crindai - 2

St Julians and Barnardtown - 2

Lawrence Hill - 2

Rogerstone - 20

Ringland - 5

Maendy - 5

Ridgeway and Glasllwch - 5

Victoria and Somerton - 15

Stow Hill - 6

Liswerry and Uskmouth - 4

Pye Corner and Graig - 6

Gaer - 4

Pillgwenlly and Docks - 21

Duffryn and Maesglas - 5

Marshfield - 14

No new deaths were reported in Gwent today, but the area's cumulative death toll stands at 268 - according to Public Health Wales data.

There are three new cases in the area, from 373 testing episodes.

There is one new case in Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

There are no new cases in Caerphilly or Monmouthshire.

It comes as Mark Drakeford said he was exploring a "basket" of measures that could be lifted at the next lockdown review.

Speaking at the daily press briefing, the First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford said he will be looking at a “basket of measures”.

And he promised that he would release as much as the lockdown restrictions as he can – as long as it is safe to do so.

He said that the restrictions will be lifted up “the point” where the chief medical officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, and other advisors say they “can’t go further”.

Number of cumulative coronavirus cases by local authority:

- Newport: 849

- Caerphilly: 706

- Monmouthshire: 350

- Torfaen: 347

- Blaenau Gwent: 338