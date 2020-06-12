AN NHS care worker who drove the wrong way down the M4 for seven miles while “drunk” at the start of the coronavirus lockdown was under “terrible stress”.

Emma Davies, from Ebbw Vale, 43, got behind the wheel of her red Volkswagen Polo after drinking two glasses of wine.

Horrified drivers travelling eastbound between Junctions 27 and 30 in Newport flashed their lights at her as she headed towards them.

Prosecutor William Bebb said Davies, a mental health assistant at Ysbyty’r Tri Chwm in Ebbw Vale, drove past the three junctions before performing a U-turn.

MORE NEWS

Judge Daniel Williams watched various footage of the incident which had been captured by traffic cameras.

Traffic Wales alerted Gwent Police and the defendant was arrested on the A467 in Forge Lane in Newport soon after leaving the M4.

Mr Bebb said she had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Davies, of St Cynidr Close, Hilltop, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink-driving.

The offences were committed at around 7.55pm on Monday, April 6.

Cardiff Crown Court heard she had no previous convictions.

Darren Bishop, mitigating, said his client was under strain at the start of the Covid-19 crisis: “Five colleagues had developed symptoms and patients had died. The ongoing stress was unbearable.

“She made a huge error of judgement. After she was arrested, she was remanded to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court where she pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

He added that Davies was the primary carer for her mother and had been a respected health care worker for 23 years.

She had also feared for her mum’s life during coronavirus, Mr Bishop said.

Judge Williams told the defendant: “You drove for seven miles the wrong way down the M4.

“Cars were flashing their lights as you drove towards them before you executed a U-turn.

“When you were stopped by the police, you appeared drunk.

“You are 43-years-old with no previous convictions.

“I have read a number of references which describe your positive qualities as a person.

“You are described as trustworthy, open, honest, caring and compassionate.

“I have no doubt you were under terrible stress, but that is no excuse.”

Davies was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was banned from driving for 12 months.

The defendant must also sit an extended re-test, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £420 costs and a victim surcharge.

She faces 14 days in prison if she does not pay the fine in time.