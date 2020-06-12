A FORMER council leader breached the members' code of conduct by not disclosing personal interests in relation to a major investment, according to a report.

Caerphilly councillor Dave Poole resigned as leader in September and referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales over what a council spokesman described as “a matter… that requires further investigation”.

As leader of the council from May 2017, Cllr Poole was also a cabinet member of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, which in September 2017 agreed to buy the former LG Semiconductor site at Newport’s Imperial Park and lease it to the tech firm IQE.

Cllr Poole’s register of interests, submitted to Caerphilly council in June last year, state he was a “shareholder of IQE.”

The reference was crossed out in September after he sold the shares.

Cllr Poole is reported to have said he bought the shares in the autumn of 2018 and was advised he did not need to declare an interest.

The City Deal’s cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss progress made in response to recommendations from the Wales Audit Office (WAO) following its inquiry into the issue.

A report says the WAO concluded that a cabinet member did breach the members code of conduct by not disclosing personal interests.

“The correspondence from WAO received by the City Deal office highlighted that neither CCR officers, regional cabinet nor the accountable body’s monitoring officer were made aware of a cabinet member’s personal interests in relation to a City Deal investment, their conclusion was their non-disclosure breached the member code of conduct,” it says.

A spokeswoman for the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales said earlier this week that its investigation into the issue is ongoing.

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group, said the City Deal report makes it “crystal clear that non-disclosure of personal interests is a breach of the member’s code of conduct.”

Caerphilly council has been contacted.

Cllr Poole declined to comment.