GWENT singer Ricky Valance has died at the age of 84 in Spain, his agent has confirmed.
Born David Spencer, Valance, from Ynysddu, he became the first Welshman to have a solo British Number One hit with the song Tell Laura I Love Her when it topped the UK charts in August 1960.
The eldest of seven children, he went to work as a miner before his singing career took off.
His agent said he had been diagnosed with dementia and had been in hospital since before the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
He started performing in clubs in the north of England before being signed and recording Tell Laura I Love Her.
The song tells the tragic story of a boy called Tommy and his love for a girl called Laura.
It spent 16 weeks in the chart, three of those at number one, but was to prove to be his only big hit in the UK.
