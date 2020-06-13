POLICE are appealing for information to help find Lisa Fields, aged 33, from Pontypool, who has been reported as missing.
Lisa was last seen on Tuesday, June 9, in the Pontypool area and concern is growing for her welfare.
She is described as being 5ft 3in, of slim build with medium length dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a cropped black T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts can call us on 101 quoting reference 2000202010.
Lisa is also asked to get in contact to confirm she is safe and well.